Sofia Vergara Got More Than She Bargained For With ‘America’s Got Talent’

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Sofia Vergara — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

After 11 seasons on Modern Family, Sofia Vergara was in no rush to get back to acting in another show, so she chose a different direction, one in which she wouldn’t have to memorize any lines: She became a judge on America’s Got Talent. Of course, once she was on the show, she started to realize the true magnitude and power of what she was doing. Vergara told us she loves the feeling she gets when she’s part of something that can literally transform somebody’s whole life overnight. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sofia Vergara)

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.

