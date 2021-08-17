Nathan Fillion’s Comic Roots Go Back A Long, Long Way

Nathan Fillion is no stranger to projects inspired by comic books: As a voiceover artist, he’s worked on several animated DC Comics video releases, and he’s also shot scenes for Deadpool and the Guardians of the Galaxy films. (Alas, his on-screen scenes in those films wound up on the cutting room floor, but he still shot them!) Fillion is currently starring in The Suicide Squad, another DC-based project. Why has Fillion worked on so many comic-inspired films? He told us that his love of comic books goes way back to when he was a kid growing up in Canada. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nathan Fillion)