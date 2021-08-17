Nathan Fillion’s Comic Roots Go Back A Long, Long Way

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Nathan Fillion is no stranger to projects inspired by comic books: As a voiceover artist, he’s worked on several animated DC Comics video releases, and he’s also shot scenes for Deadpool and the Guardians of the Galaxy films. (Alas, his on-screen scenes in those films wound up on the cutting room floor, but he still shot them!) Fillion is currently starring in The Suicide Squad, another DC-based project. Why has Fillion worked on so many comic-inspired films? He told us that his love of comic books goes way back to when he was a kid growing up in Canada. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nathan Fillion)

The Suicide Squad is now playing in theaters and currently streaming on HBO Max.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak