HBO Releases Trailer For New Limited Series ‘Scenes From A Marriage’ Starring Jessica Chastain & Oscar Isaac

From Hagai Levi (HBO’s “In Treatment” and “Our Boys,” “The Affair”), HBO’s five-part limited series SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE will debut SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 12 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT). This modern adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s classic Swedish series stars Oscar Isaac (HBO’s “Show Me a Hero”) and Jessica Chastain (Academy Award(R) nominee for “Zero Dark Thirty”) and will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.
A captivating re-examination of the dilemmas probed by the original, the five-episode limited series explores love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage, and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple. Mira (Jessica Chastain) is a confident, ambitious tech executive left unfulfilled by her marriage, and Jonathan (Oscar Isaac) is a cerebral and accommodating philosophy professor desperate to keep their relationship intact. Throughout, SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE mines the full complexity of Jonathan and Mira as individuals who ultimately know their marriage isn’t being torn apart by any one event or flaw, resulting in a radically honest series that allows the audience to eavesdrop on private conversations between two people torn between feelings of hate and love.
Episodes include:
Episode 1 “Innocence and Panic”
Debut Date: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)
After a tense day of reflection and disclosure, Mira (Jessica Chastain) and her husband Jonathan (Oscar Isaac) navigate the consequences of unexpected news.
Teleplay by Hagai Levi and Amy Herzog and Directed by Hagai Levi
Episode 2 “Poli”
Debut Date: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)
When Mira (Jessica Chastain) returns from a business trip with a crushing revelation, she and Jonathan (Oscar Isaac) struggle to process the complicated aftershock.
Teleplay by and Directed by Hagai Levi
Episode 3 “The Vale of Tears”
Debut Date: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)
Jonathan (Oscar Isaac) and Mira (Jessica Chastain) share all that they’ve learned since separating, rekindling old connections at the risk of exacerbating dormant wounds.
Teleplay by and Directed by Hagai Levi
Episode 4 “The Illiterates”
Debut Date: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)
Jonathan (Oscar Isaac) and Mira (Jessica Chastain) reconvene, exploring the root of their connection but ultimately finding the source of their animalistic impulses.
Teleplay by and Directed by Hagai Levi
Episode 5 “In the Middle of the Night, in a Dark House, Somewhere in the World”
Debut Date: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 10 (9:00 – 10:00 p.m. ET/PT)
Synopsis for Episode 5 is forthcoming
Teleplay by Hagai Levi and Amy Herzog and Directed by Hagai Levi
Based on a series by Ingmar Bergman; written and directed by Hagai Levi; executive produced by Hagai Levi, Michael Ellenberg, Lars Blomgren, Amy Herzog (who also co-wrote episodes 101 and 105), Jessica Chastain, Oscar Isaac, Daniel Bergman, and M. Blair Breard.