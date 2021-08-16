Why Dwayne Johnson Didn’t Want His Rock Stardom To Be A One-Hit Wonder

Dwayne Johnson always wanted to be a performer. But he never wanted to lock himself in to being one particular kind of performer. That’s why he branched out from wrestling into Hollywood. That’s why he sought roles that would expand his range and keep himself from being stereotyped as an action star forever. That’s why he didn’t limit himself to just movies, taking roles on TV shows and even getting into the business side of things as a producer. From the beginning, Dwayne Johnson had a plan — like an investor, he wanted to diversify his portfolio. Of course, he knew that trying new things carried risk, but he told us the rewards he’s gotten have made it all worthwhile. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dwayne Johnson)