Nathan Dean’s ‘Roswell’ Role Reflects A New Outlook On Law Enforcement

Shows that focus on the police or have officers as major characters have been encountering a lot of difficulties lately: Because of the public debates over the behavior — and even the role — of police officers in today’s society, many writers and producers are re-evaluating their shows and their characters. Brooklyn Nine-Nine, for example, scrapped some of its planned episodes and decided to call a series wrap after a shortened final season. While Roswell, New Mexico is more about the proverbial little green men than the men in blue, it still features Nathan Dean as a Roswell deputy sheriff. Speaking at a Comic-Con panel for the series, Dean said that, in the new season, you will definitely see some changes in how the show’s producers and writers decided to approach his character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nathan Dean)