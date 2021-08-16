How Jason Sudeikis Managed To Wrangle The Details Of ‘Ted Lasso’

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

At first, Ted Lasso was meant to be a joke. Jason Sudeikis created the character in 2013, starring in a series of comedic promos for the real-life NBC Sports coverage of Premiere League soccer. Apparently, he did the job too well — viewers loved the character and wanted more, and Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence was brought in to help Sudeikis expand the character into a series of his own. Now, the show has become a big hit, with its first season and brand-new second season both getting rave reviews and a ton of word-of-mouth on social media. Taking things back to the very beginning, where did the character come from? When he decided to create a character that was a partial parody of soccer personalities, how much did he understand about the sport and its people? As it turns out, Sudeikis told us he knew a little at first, but wound up immersing himself in the sport’s legends and lingo as he developed Ted Lasso. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jason Sudeikis)

Ted Lasso is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak