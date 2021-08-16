How Jason Sudeikis Managed To Wrangle The Details Of ‘Ted Lasso’

At first, Ted Lasso was meant to be a joke. Jason Sudeikis created the character in 2013, starring in a series of comedic promos for the real-life NBC Sports coverage of Premiere League soccer. Apparently, he did the job too well — viewers loved the character and wanted more, and Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence was brought in to help Sudeikis expand the character into a series of his own. Now, the show has become a big hit, with its first season and brand-new second season both getting rave reviews and a ton of word-of-mouth on social media. Taking things back to the very beginning, where did the character come from? When he decided to create a character that was a partial parody of soccer personalities, how much did he understand about the sport and its people? As it turns out, Sudeikis told us he knew a little at first, but wound up immersing himself in the sport’s legends and lingo as he developed Ted Lasso. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jason Sudeikis)