Déja Knew: Hugh Jackman Got Hooked On ‘Reminiscence’ Right Away

The new Hugh Jackman movie, Reminiscence, has him starring as a scientist who has discovered a way to “reminisce” — to not just look into people’s pasts, but actually relive them. The film is both written and directed by Lisa Joy, the co-creator (with her husband/producing partner, Jonathan Nolan) of the acclaimed HBO show Westworld. When Joy gave Jackman a copy of the script to read, he told us, he was ready to get on board the project without any hesitation whatsoever. (Click on the media bar below to hear Hugh Jackman)