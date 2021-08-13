Ryan Reynolds Sees A Bit Of ‘Free Guy’ In All Of Us

The premise of Free Guy has Ryan Reynolds as a character in a video game — not one of the main characters, but a background character whose existence is generally pretty inconsequential. But then, as he becomes aware of his plight (and a nefarious scheme within the game), he strives to become more than just somebody in the background. As Reynolds told us, that idea of wanting to stand out and make a difference within your world makes Free Guy a movie that feels relevant to pretty much all of us in some way. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ryan Reynolds)