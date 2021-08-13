On ‘CODA’ Set, Emilia Jones Found Her Voice Quickly

The word “coda” is a musical term, used to signify the part of a composition that brings the piece to an end. The acronym “CODA” stands for “children of deaf adults,” and it usually applies to those children who are able to hear. The new movie CODA incorporates both of those usages: Emilia Jones stars as the daughter of deaf parents who is musically gifted herself. Jones does a lot of singing in the film, and those scenes were shot with her singing live on the set. Jones says that the idea of singing while the cameras were rolling was a daunting one at first, but after she shot her first singing scene, she warmed to the idea pretty quickly. (Click on the media bar below to hear Emilia Jones)