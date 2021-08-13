‘Grace And Frankie’ Final Season Premieres Early On Netflix

Let’s be honest… It’s been quite the year and a half, and we could all use a duo like Grace and Frankie in our lives right about now. So, as a treat, Jane and Lily are giving you the first four episodes of the seventh and final season of Grace and Frankie.
Grace and Frankie fans, we have something special for you — four new episodes from Season 7 are now streaming!
The final 12 episodes of Season 7 (and the series) will premiere in 2022.
It was previously announced that with Season 7’s final 16-episode order, Grace and Frankie, produced by Skydance Television, will make history as the longest-running Netflix original series ever, out of both comedy and drama, with 94 episodes.
Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry, and Peter Gallagher, all who reprise their roles in the seventh and final season.