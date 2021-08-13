FX Releases ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ Season Three Trailer & Renews It For Season Four

Ahead of its highly-anticipated third season premiere, What We Do in the Shadows has been renewed for a fourth season on FX, it was announced today by Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. The fourth season of the hit comedy series will debut in 2022.
“Fans can’t seem to get enough of What We Do in the Shadows and FX is ready to feed that appetite by setting up the series for a fourth season,” said Grad. “Our thanks to the extraordinary job by the creative team, cast and crew who keep making a great show better each season.”
What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).
Executive Producers include Clement, Waititi, Paul Simms, Stefani Robinson, Sam Johnson, Garrett Basch and Eli Bush. What We Do in the Shadows is produced by FX Productions.
Through its first two seasons, What We do in the Shadows has received 10 Emmy(R) Award nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, a Critics’ Choice nomination for Best Comedy Series, and a Critics’ Choice Super Award for Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series for Natasia Demetriou.
The third season of What We Do in the Shadows begins with the first two of the season’s 10 episodes on Thursday, September 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming the next day on FX on Hulu:
· “The Prisoner” (FX, 10 p.m. ET/PT): Guillermo’s fate hangs in the balance as the vampires receive a promotion. Written by Paul Simms; Directed by Kyle Newacheck.
· “The Cloak of Duplication” (FX, 10:30 p.m. ET/PT): A forbidden artifact is used to help Nandor court a health club employee. Written by Sam Johnson & Chris Marcil; Directed by Yana Gorskaya.
After the shocking season two finale, we find the housemates in a panic about what to do with Guillermo after discovering that he is a vampire killer. This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?