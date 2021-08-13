Earning ‘Respect’: How Jennifer Hudson Was Hand-Picked By Aretha Franklin

When Aretha Franklin died in 2018, it was surprising that there hadn’t already been a movie made about her life. But now, we’ve got Respect with Oscar- and Grammy-winner Jennifer Hudson playing the indomitable Queen of Soul, a larger-than-life character with a larger-than-life voice. Hudson has been a lifelong fan of Franklin’s, and after Hudson’s performances on American Idol, she had the opportunity to meet and perform with Franklin. She told us it was largely because of those experiences that Franklin personally signed off on the idea of Hudson playing her in a movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jennifer Hudson)