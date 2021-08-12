Wrapping ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Hasn’t Been Easy For Andy Samberg

The eighth and final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is about to begin, with the last 10 episodes bringing to a close the saga of a show that was too good to die after its initial cancellation. The producers have talked openly about how difficult it is to write a police comedy in today’s real-world atmosphere, so they made the decision to end the show with a final set of stories that — as the show has done often throughout its run — will acknowledge some pretty serious issues, while giving the show and its characters a proper farewell. Andy Samberg, the leader of the show’s ensemble cast, says he’s really going to miss the show. Over the past eight years, he’s grown attached to the show and his co-workers, and he told us some of the things he thinks he’ll miss the most. (Click on the media bar below to hear Andy Samberg)