Jack Quaid Beaming Over ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Fan Reception

The animated Star Trek: Lower Decks is the first property in the 55-year history of the Star Trek franchise to be presented as a comedy. As such, some of the people involved weren’t exactly sure how viewers were going to react to a funnier take on the Federation and its personnel. Jack Quaid, who provides the voice of Ensign Brad Boimler on the show, told us he wasn’t in a hurry to find out, so he avoided online reviews or comment sections. Speaking at the series panel at Star Trek Day, though, Quaid acknowledged he’s managed to find out about some of the overwhelmingly positive reception Lower Decks has gotten from many of its viewers. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jack Quaid)