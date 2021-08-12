‘Catwoman’ May Have Been A Bomb, But Halle Berry Still Loved One Thing About It

By 2004, the Batman franchise had produced four hit movies, and they decided to give one of the DC universe’s most enticing villains an origin story film of her own. They even hired an Oscar-winning actress who’d been riding a wave of box-office successes for the lead role. So what could possibly go wrong with Catwoman? Well, it turned out a lot could go wrong. Critics hated the story and the script. The only thing they seemed to like about it was Halle Berry, though they seemed to agree her talents were wasted on the film. The film wound up being a flop, the first Batman franchise film that failed to make it to $100 million at the box office. The film even won four Golden Raspberry awards, for worst film, worst director, worst screenplay, and even poor Berry “won” for worst actress. At least she had a good sense of humor about it, proudly showing up at the ceremony to claim her award! And she did look great in that Catwoman suit. In fact, when the film was released, Berry told us it was a really incredible feeling to put on that outfit, and she’ll never forget it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Halle Berry)