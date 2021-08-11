Stallone’s ‘Suicide Squad’ Situation Had Him Longing For More

By Hollywood Outbreak

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/™ & © DC Comics
Caption: KING SHARK in Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero action adventure “THE SUICIDE SQUAD,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

If you watch The Suicide Squad, you won’t see Sylvester Stallone, but you’ll certainly feel his presence. He provides the voice for the CGI-generated character King Shark, and you’ll find plenty of the familiar Stallone mannerisms in his performance. But while Stallone was happy to be involved with the film, he admitted he was a little bit upset he wouldn’t get to be on camera. Considering he’s continued to work on action films into his seventies, Stallone told us there was a part of him that really wished he could be part of the action, rather than just doing voiceover work. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sylvester Stallone)

The Suicide Squad is now playing in theaters and currently streaming on HBO Max.

