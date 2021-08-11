On ‘The Protégé,’ Maggie Q Was Content To Give Others Her Toughest Stunts

Maggie Q has built her career around playing tough women who aren’t afraid to get in on the action. In her new film, The Protégé, she plays an assassin who seeks vengeance for her mentor’s murder; as you can imagine, there’s plenty of action in the movie. While she prides herself on her ability to handle a good portion of her own stunt work, Maggie Q told us that, on this shoot, she was very happy to have worked with a whole team of talented stunt coordinators and doubles to get her character’s shots. (Click on the media bar below to hear Maggie Q)