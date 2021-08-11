As ‘Mr. Corman,’ Joseph Gordon-Levitt Has Plenty To Learn About Life

Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s new television project is a slice-of-life comedy about a school teacher in L.A.’s famed San Fernando Valley. The premise of Mr. Corman — which he created, produces, and stars in — is something Gordon-Levitt can certainly relate to, since he was a 1999 graduate of Van Nuys High School. Of course, being the middle-aged man at the front of the class is certainly different than being a teenage student, but Gordon-Levitt told us he’s approaching the show and the character as focusing on the teacher’s humanity more than his profession. (Click on the media bar below to hear Joseph Gordon-Levitt)