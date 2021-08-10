Why Jordan Peele Found ‘Candyman’ So Appealing

Jordan Peele may be a comedian at heart, but he certainly seems to have found his niche creating scary movies. His movie Get Out won him an Oscar for Best Screenplay, along with nominations for Best Picture and Best Director, and his highly acclaimed, low-budget Us became a huge hit worldwide. Now, Peele has co-written and produced Candyman, a direct sequel to the 1992 film of the same name. (Though there have been other Candyman movies, the new film ignores them.) The new film exists because Peele was a big fan of the original movie, and he told us why he thought it was worth revisiting. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jordan Peele)