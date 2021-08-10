Want To Win ‘America’s Got Talent’? Win Over Simon Cowell In A Minute!

By Hollywood Outbreak

Simon Cowell — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Over the past 20 years, Simon Cowell has literally seen thousands of entertainers walk on stage in front of him, each of them trying to win him over. But very few do. The notoriously hard to please judge of America’s Got Talent may have mellowed a bit over the years, but he’s also grown wiser and more confident as an evaluator of talent. And he says that in today’s fast-paced, Twitter- and TikTok-influenced world, talent alone won’t cut it. If you want to succeed on his show, Cowell says you’ve got to show him something special right away. (Click on the media bar below to hear Simon Cowell)

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC

