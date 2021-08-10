No Cabin Fever For Emily Blunt With Her ‘Jungle Cruise’ Companions

The movie Jungle Cruise, not surprisingly, spends a lot of screen time aboard the boat on which our intrepid protagonists are sailing toward their destinies. This, of course, meant several days filming scenes with the three occupants of the boat: Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, and Jack Whitehall. Fortunately, Blunt told us, those days were a labor of love, because she really enjoyed working with the other two, and Johnson doesn’t disagree. (Click on the media bar below to hear Emily Blunt & Dwayne Johnson)