‘Family Feud: Disney Edition’ Coming To A TV Near You
Survey Says…Disney Edition Takeover! Fremantle announced today that the hit syndicated game show, Family Feud, distributed by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, will air a special Disney themed episode on August 16, 2021 (check local listings), in celebration of the release of the all-new “Family Feud: Disney Edition” board game found exclusively at Walmart.
Daytime Emmy Award®-winning host, Steve Harvey, is joined by a variety of beloved Disney characters as two families compete for the chance to win up to $100,000 and a new car. Plus, in honor of this special Disney-themed episode, the winning family will go home with a bonus surprise prize of a five-day, four-night vacation to the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida during the 50th anniversary celebration and experience four one-of-a-kind theme parks at the most magical place on Earth.
Combining the hit syndicated television show with everyone’s favorite Disney characters, movies, and memories, the new “Family Feud: Disney Edition” board game from global children’s entertainment company Spin Master will include hundreds of new Disney and Pixar themed survey questions, as well as a Fast Money Bonus Round. Made for three or more players, ages 8+, the set includes 150 face-off question cards, 50 fast money cards, a dry erase scoreboard, a Disney Mickey Mouse card holder, a dry erase marker, and instructions. The game will be available for purchase exclusively at Walmart.