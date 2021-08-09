Why Taika Waititi Never Rests!

Having earned a lot of Hollywood acclaim over the past few years — including an Oscar, a Grammy, and multiple Emmy nominations — Taika Waititi is not about to let the resulting opportunities pass him by. He’s been staying incredibly busy, working on shows like What We Do in the Shadows, The Mandalorian, two new animated projects for Netflix, and his new FX comedy, Reservation Dogs (which he co-created and is also an executive producer and writer). Obviously, the man 1) hates sleeping and 2) is a champion multi-tasker, while doing press for the series he was asked exactly why he’s got so many plates spinning at once. (Click on the media bar below to hear Taika Waititi)