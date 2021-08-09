‘Ted Lasso’s’ Second Season Has Been Much Harder For Hannah Waddingham … Why?

The second season of Ted Lasso has brought about some new situations — and some surprises — for its characters. For Hannah Waddingham, who spent the first season most often sparring with Jason Sudeikis’s title character, the new season has given her the chance to interact with more of the cast. She told us that’s been both a good thing and a bad thing, because when she’s on camera with co-star Nick Muhammad, she’s had a lot of trouble keeping a straight face during their scenes. (Click on the media bar below to hear Hannah Waddingham)