‘Respect’ Lets Jennifer Hudson Show Respect To Her Idol, Aretha Franklin

By Hollywood Outbreak

In a career that’s already had a fair share of high notes, Jennifer Hudson believes she may have reached the pinnacle with Respect, a biopic in which she gets to play the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. Of course, well-made biopics are often a stepping stone to an Oscar nomination, so there’s a chance that Hudson may earn her second Academy Award for the film. More importantly, though, it gives Hudson a chance to pay tribute to a woman who has meant so much to her, both personally and professionally. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jennifer Hudson)

Respect opens in theaters this Friday.

