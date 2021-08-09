‘A.P. Bio’ Season Four Premiering September 2 On Peacock

A.P. BIO is back in session! Season four of the critically acclaimed Peacock Original comedy will launch on Thursday, September 2. All eight episodes will drop at once.
When disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin loses out on his dream job, he is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school advanced placement biology teacher. As he comes crashing into Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear that he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a roomful of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids’ brainpower for his own benefit. Over time, his students help him realize his dream job might actually be the one he has right now. Eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin.
The series stars Glenn Howerton as Jack Griffin, Patton Oswalt as Principal Ralph Durbin, Mary Sohn as Mary Wagner, Lyric Lewis as Stef Duncan, Jean Villepique as Michelle Jones and Paula Pell as Helen Henry Demarcus.