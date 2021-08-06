‘Vivo’s’ Been A Long Time Coming For Lin-Manuel Miranda

The animated Vivo features Lin-Manuel Miranda as the voice of a musically inclined kinkajou (a.k.a. the “honey bear”), a cute little animal that entertains crowds in Havana. It’s a role that gives Miranda many opportunities to sing, and the songs he’s singing are ones he knows well: He also wrote the film’s original songs. It’s a project that’s been in the works for a long time, and Manuel told us the story of how he got involved in the film more than a decade ago. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lin-Manuel Miranda)