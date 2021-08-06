New Deal Lets ‘South Park’ Creator Keep Doing What He Loves The Most

South Park fans won’t have to worry about saying goodbye to the show for a long time — the producers have just signed a deal that will keep original episodes on Comedy Central through at least 2027, as well as creating a new series of 14 South Park movies that will air on Paramount+. It means that Trey Parker — who co-created the series with Matt Stone — will be able to keep making the show he’s been working on since 1997. And that’s something he’s very happy about, because he says he still loves the show and the process of producing it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Trey Parker)