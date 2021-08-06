Margot Robbie: Go See ‘The Suicide Squad’ In Theaters!

While many older, delayed movies are finally finding their way into theaters following the pandemic-related shutdowns, The Suicide Squad is one of the first recent films to be going into theaters on its originally scheduled release date. Like the entire slate of Warner Bros. films in 2021, though, it’s also available for streaming at home on HBO Max. Margot Robbie, who once again stars as Harley Quinn — as she did in 2016’s Suicide Squad and last year’s Birds of Prey — say that, if you have a choice, you should definitely try to get the immersive experience of seeing the new film in a theater. (Click on the media bar below to hear Margot Robbie)