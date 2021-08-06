Even After Dozens Of Albums, Don’t Call Barbra Streisand Just A Singer

Barbra Streisand has been a show business fixture for nearly 60 years — her Grammy-winning debut album was released all the way back in 1963. In the decades since, she’s been a chart-topping, Grammy-winning singer, but she’s also been an Oscar-winning actress. (She’s a member of the elite EGOT club, having won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards by the time she was 29 years old.) Between studio albums, live albums, soundtracks, and compilations, Streisand has released more than 60 albums, and she’s just released a new one: Release Me 2 is a collection of unreleased songs recorded at various times throughout her illustrious career. We’ve spoken to Streisand several times through the years, and while she’s earned much acclaim for her singing, she told us she always saw music as a means to an end, because she wanted to be a well-rounded entertainer. (Click on the media bar below to hear Barbra Streisand)