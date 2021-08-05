You’ll Finally Be Able To See ‘Free Guy,’ And Ryan Reynolds Is Ecstatic

The new Ryan Reynolds movie, Free Guy, is an old Ryan Reynolds movie by now. It was supposed to have been released over the 4th of July weekend last year, but theaters weren’t open then. In fact, Free Guy had its release date pushed back three times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it looks — fingers crossed — like the third time’s the charm. Reynolds is beyond thrilled that audiences will finally have a chance to see the movie, because it’s one that, as its star and also a producer, he’s really proud of. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ryan Reynolds)