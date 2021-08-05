Stephen Amell Practices A Different Kind Of Brotherly Love On ‘Heels’

Stephen Amell didn’t waste much time moving on from Arrow after that show wrapped production last year. He’s back in a starring role in the new series Heels, set in the world of semi-professional wrestling. Amell and Alexander Ludwig play two brothers who are also longtime rivals in the wrestling ring. When their father dies, the competition gets even more fierce, as they wrestle (both literally and figuratively) over control of their father’s wrestling league. On the show’s Comic-Con panel, Amell talked about the relationship between his character, Jack, and Ludwig’s Ace. (Click on the media bar below to hear Stephen Amell)