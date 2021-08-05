Nicole Scherzinger Joins The Cast Of NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’

Global superstar Nicole Scherzinger will take on the role of Grace, Daddy Warbucks’ chief of staff who welcomes Annie with open arms and a loving heart, in NBC’s “Annie Live!” set for Thursday, December 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
Scherzinger will light up the stage alongside Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks and a soon to be announced young performer who will take center stage as Annie, discovered via a nationwide search.
“I’m so excited to be playing the role of Grace Farrell for NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’ Musical theater has always made my heart soar, so I’m over the moon to join this amazing cast for such a great classic,” Scherzinger said.
“Annie Live!” will be executive produced by Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron and Alex Rudzinsky, with Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski sharing the directing duties. Choreography will be led by Sergio Trujillo. Jason Sherwood will oversee production design. Stephen Oremus will orchestrate the music direction. Emilio Sosa will lead costume design. The live event is being produced by Chloe Productions.
“Annie” is one of the most beloved and biggest hits in Broadway history and the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It has been licensed and performed in 50 countries and translated into eight languages. Based on the Harold Gray comic strip “Little Orphan Annie” that debuted in 1924, the musical premiered on Broadway in 1977 and initially ran for over four years.
Scherzinger is best known as the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls, one of the world’s biggest girl bands. Grammy-nominated Scherzinger has accrued #1 singles globally with expansive music accomplishments across a multitude of genres, including performances with opera legend Andrea Bocelli and an Olivier Award nomination for her role in the revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cats” in London’s West End. Having reunited the Pussycat Dolls in 2019 with a viral television performance and a new #1 music video, Scherzinger is set to lead their reunion world tour post-COVID.
On an international platform, Scherzinger maintains a global presence with multiple television formats, including, “X-Factor” in the U.K., “Australia’s Got Talent” on 7 Network in Australia, and is about to begin the sixth season of “The Masked Singer.” In film, Scherzinger voiced the role of Sina in Disney’s animated blockbuster “Moana.