Learning As He Went: How Michael Jordan Mastered ‘Space Jam’

If you’re an HBO Max subscriber, you probably couldn’t help but notice that right below the new Space Jam: A New Legacy on the menu, you could also watch the original 1996 Space Jam movie (and we’re sure a few of you did). The first Space Jam, of course, marked the movie debut of NBA legend Michael Jordan. While Jordan was fearless on the basketball court, starring in a major motion picture was something completely new to him. While he said he quickly got the hang of it, Jordan admitted while promoting the original movie that he did have a few nervous moments as he learned on the fly.(Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Jordan)