Exploring The He-Man Universe Was A ‘Revelation’ For Sarah Michelle Gellar

Director Kevin Smith has resurrected He-Man and the Masters of the Universe in a new Netflix animated series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The series is positioned as a direct sequel to the original ’80s series, ignoring some of the other adaptations that have come about since then, and it features an impressive cast of voice actors, led by Mark Hamill, Chris Wood, Lena Headey, and Sarah Michelle Gellar. Speaking at the show’s Comic-Con panel, Gellar talked about her familiarity with the He-Man universe and what she learned while making the series. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sarah Michelle Gellar)