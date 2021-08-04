The Guest-Starring Gigs That Turned Into A ‘Star Trek’ Series For Anson Mount & Ethan Peck

On the second season of Star Trek: Discovery, Anson Mount and Ethan Peck were given the opportunity to play two of the most storied characters in the Star Trek universe, original Enterprise Captain Christopher Pike and Spock. That, of course, ended with Discovery’s time jump centuries into the future, but it wound up leading to a new opportunity: a new show of their own, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, in which they reprise the characters. It takes place between the events of Discovery” and the original Star Trek series, and the two of them will be in starring roles. During the Star Trek: Strange New World Star Trek Day Panel, Mount and Peck said they talked about how they learned their guest star status was about to become something a little more permanent. (Click on the media bar below to hear Anson Mount & Ethan Peck)