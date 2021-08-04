Netflix Releases Trailer For New Teen Romantic Comedy ‘He’s All That’

By Hollywood Outbreak

HE’S ALL THAT (L to R) TANNER BUCHANAN as CAMERON KWELLER and ANNIE JACOB as NISHA in HE’S ALL THAT. Cr. KEVIN ESTRADA/NETFLIX © 2021

In this reimagining of 1999’s She’s All That, Padgett (Tik Tok star Addison Rae) has mastered her perfect high school life: She’s a popular beauty influencer with a huge following, and her hot pop star boyfriend makes her the envy of everyone on her feed. But after she catches him cheating while livestreaming, she goes viral for all the wrong reasons. To repair her reputation, Padgett makes a risky bet that she can turn her scruffy antisocial classmate Cameron (Cobra Kai’s Tanner Buchanan) into prom king material. Things get complicated when she finds herself falling for him IRL—and learning no one is quite who they seem on social media, least of all herself.

He’s All That premiers August 27 on Netflix.

