Matt Damon Fully Realizes He’s Got A Pretty Cool Career

Matt Damon has gotten to the point in his career at which he can afford to be picky about the films he chooses and roles he plays. After all, he’s made plenty of big-budget blockbusters in the past — the kind that pay the bills — so he doesn’t have any problem taking on more intimate movies with messages he believes in. But no matter what kind of movie he’s making, Damon says, he’s ultimately happy that he gets to make a living in front of a camera, because that’s what he loves the most. (Click on the media bar below to hear Matt Damon)