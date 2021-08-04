Marlon Wayans Gets To Show Some Serious Skills In ‘Respect’

When you see Marlon Wayans in a movie, there’s a good chance it’s a comedy. That’s been his bread and butter ever since he worked with his brothers on In Living Color back in the early ’90s. But Wayans was trained at New York’s decorated LaGuardia High School of Performing Arts (the Fame school), so he’s pretty well rounded when it comes to his acting skills. Every once in a while, he shows off his dramatic chops, most notably in 2000’s Requiem for a Dream and the new Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. Working on Respect, Wayans told us, was an amazing experience, the kind that exercised all of his acting muscles, and he was grateful for that. (Click on the media bar below to hear Marlon Wayans)