How Cher Powers Her Electrifying Performances

Back in 2002, Cher embarked on what she called her farewell tour. She lied. She’s had a pair of long-running Las Vegas residencies since then, along with national tours, and she plans on touring again once the concert business is up and running again. She’s always been known for her high-energy shows, which would seemingly be more difficult for her to pull off at age 75. But Cher still seems to have as much energy as she’s ever had, and she says that whenever she steps onto the stage, it’s like the energy flows to her out of nowhere. (Click on the media bar below to hear Cher)