No Family Business? The Coppolas Weren’t Keen On Nicolas Cage Entering Acting

Nicolas Cage was famously credited as Nicolas Coppola in his first film, Fast Times at Ridgemont High. It was the first and last time his name appeared like that in theaters, as he didn’t want to feel like he’d won roles because of his family connection to Oscar-winning director Francis Ford Coppola, his uncle. The irony, though, is that while he didn’t want to feel like he was riding on his family’s coattails, his family didn’t want him getting into show business at all! Cage told us that, when he was younger, all of the other Coppolas were hoping he’d settle down into some kind of a day job. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nicolas Cage)