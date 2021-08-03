‘Buck Rogers’ Checked A Bucket List Item For Gil Gerard: Befriending Mel Blanc

Following the success of Star Wars, America’s TV networks tried their best to launch new shows set in outer space. NBC offered the somewhat tongue-in-cheek Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, a show that paired out-of-this-world adventure with many moments of levity, many coming from the show’s requisite robot, Twiki. The voice of Twiki was provided by one of the most famous throats in Hollywood — the one belonging to the one and only Mel Blanc, who is legendary for playing so many of the Looney Tunes characters (and so many others). Gil Gerard, who played Buck Rogers in the series, said that getting to meet Blanc — along with the original Buck Rogers, Buster Crabbe — was one of the highlights of his career. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gil Gerard)