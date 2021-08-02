Steven Spielberg Didn’t Create Fear Of Fins (But Definitely Made It Bigger!)

In the mid-1970s, the biggest human star named Bruce may have been the rising Mr. Springsteen, but even he paled in comparison to the biggest Bruce of all: the legendary animatronic shark from the iconic movie Jaws. And that’s why a stage musical about the making of the movie, currently in pre-production, is called Bruce. The musical, being written by the team behind the Broadway hit Bandstand, tells the story of a young director making his first big-budget Hollywood movie amid a production that threatens to spiral out of control, only to become a huge box-office blockbuster. That young director, of course, was Steven Spielberg. After the success of Jaws, he recognized the fact that the film may have scared a lot of people out of the water at ocean beaches, but he didn’t create the shark scare — in fact, he told us he was only spotlighting a fear that had always been there. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steven Spielberg)