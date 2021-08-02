Return Of ‘Ted Lasso’ Was A Heartwarming Reunion For Jason Sudeikis

Ted Lasso was a surprise hit for Apple TV+ last year, with the quirky comedy series garnering incredible word of mouth, especially across social media platforms. The soccer-themed series, spun off from a character that star Jason Sudeikis originally developed for a set of funny Premiere League TV promos, has already been renewed through its third season, even though its second season has just begun. Sudeikis, who is also one of the show’s executive producers and writers, is elated with the show’s surprise success, and he was very excited that he’d have the opportunity to continue working with its cast and creative team. (Click on media bar below to hear Jason Sudeikis)