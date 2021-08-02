‘Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol’ Premiering September 16 On Peacock

Based on Dan Brown’s international bestselling thriller “The Lost Symbol,” the series follows the early adventures of young Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.
The cast includes Ashley Zukerman, Valorie Curry, Sumalee Montano, Rick Gonzalez, Eddie Izzard and Beau Knapp.
Peacock’s DAN BROWN’S THE LOST SYMBOL is produced by CBS Studios, Imagine Television Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie will serve as writers and executive producers for the series. Dan Brown, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Kim Falvey, Anna Culp, John Weber and Frank Siracusa also serve as executive producers. Dan Trachtenberg executive produced and directed the pilot.