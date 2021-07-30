Why Kevin Costner Probably Won’t Dip His Toes In New ‘Waterworld’ Series

Back when it opened in 1995, Waterworld was less a movie and more the punchline to a bad joke. At the time, it was the most expensive movie ever made, yet it was panned by critics and ultimately rejected by audiences. Maybe it’s the extreme drought in the American Southwest that’s got Hollywood dreaming of a world covered by water again, because according to Collider.com, plans are in the works for a new Waterworld series based on the film. There’s no word on whether the production team — led by the original movie’s producer, John Davis — has approached Kevin Costner to appear in the series. But, given the fact that Costner told us he didn’t particularly enjoy making the movie, we wouldn’t expect him to jump at the opportunity. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kevin Costner)