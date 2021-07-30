Matt Damon Wants You To Get To Know His ‘Stillwater’ Man

The title of the film Stillwater refers to the city of Stillwater, Oklahoma, where Matt Damon’s character was born and raised. It wasn’t a place Damon knew well, since he’s spent most of his life in Massachusetts and Hollywood. And the life of an oil rig worker isn’t exactly the kind of life Damon’s led, either. But after getting to know the character, his background, and his experience, Damon told us he’s gained a considerable understanding of the character and others like him, and he’s hoping that other people who haven’t walked a mile in those shoes will start to understand him, too. (Click on the media bar below to hear Matt Damon)