Dev Patel: ‘Green Knight’s’ Story Is Both Classic And Current

Though it may sound like the title of a superhero movie, The Green Knight is a medieval fantasy about Sir Gawain, King Arthur’s nephew, and his epic quest to defeat the mysterious (and large) Green Knight. The film has been getting plenty of acclaim from critics for it performances and lush cinematography, but Dev Patel, who stars as Sir Gawain, told us he was really attracted to the story and his character’s journey, which may be set in the middle ages but certainly has parallels to life today. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dev Patel)