This Season, Christine Baranski Wants You To See ‘The Good Fight’ Go Beyond Politics

While The Good Fight literally opened with Donald Trump’s surprise victory in the 2016 presidential race and focused a lot of its energy over the following four seasons pointing out the injustices in his policies, the show was never intended to be solely about politics. In the fifth season, under a new administration, there’s been a pronounced shift away from national politics toward office politics, although it is still cognizant of a wide range of social issues. The show’s star, Christine Baranski, hopes the show’s post-Trump episodes can help alleviate the perception that she says a lot of people have about the show’s motivations, emphasizing that they’re much more about being human than being political. (Click on the media bar below to hear Christine Baranski)