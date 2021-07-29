The ‘Exorcist ‘ Agony Of Young Linda Blair

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

In 1973, The Exorcist turned a lot of heads — literally and figuratively. It was the rare horror film that became a hit with both audiences and critics. When it took in over $66 million at the box office during its initial run, it was the top-grossing Warner Bros. picture of all time, and it earned 10 Oscar nominations, winning in two categories. For its time, the original film featured some stunning visual and makeup effects. Linda Blair, who starred in the film as the possessed adolescent, told us she spent a lot of time getting all different kinds of makeup done, along with having models of her head made for some of the other effects. At the time, she says, it wasn’t really a great experience. (Click on the media bar below to hear Linda Blair)

Now, The Exorcist is being brought back as a new film trilogy. Ellen Burstyn, who earned an Oscar nomination for playing Blair’s mother, has signed on for the new films. As of yet, though, Blair hasn’t been asked to join her, but we wouldn’t rule anything out until the film’s actually been shot. The first new film in the rebooted “Exorcist” trilogy is due to be released in October 2023.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak