The ‘Exorcist ‘ Agony Of Young Linda Blair

In 1973, The Exorcist turned a lot of heads — literally and figuratively. It was the rare horror film that became a hit with both audiences and critics. When it took in over $66 million at the box office during its initial run, it was the top-grossing Warner Bros. picture of all time, and it earned 10 Oscar nominations, winning in two categories. For its time, the original film featured some stunning visual and makeup effects. Linda Blair, who starred in the film as the possessed adolescent, told us she spent a lot of time getting all different kinds of makeup done, along with having models of her head made for some of the other effects. At the time, she says, it wasn’t really a great experience. (Click on the media bar below to hear Linda Blair)